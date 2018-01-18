Aurora House Receives Food Safety Excellence Award

Aurora House Girls Group Home, located within the City of Falls Church, has been named a winner of the “14 Carrot Gold Food Safety Excellence Award” by the Fairfax County Health Department. The award recognizes food service facilities that place high importance on food safety practices and policies and go above and beyond the minimum food safety requirements to safeguard their patrons from the risks of foodborne illness.

“Every day the staff at Aurora House work very hard to ensure the safety and wellness of the children placed in their care,” said Nancy Vincent, City of F.C. Housing and Human Services Director. “I am so thrilled that the Health Department recognizes them with this prestigious award.”

Aurora House in the City of F.C. is one of 10 recipients of the award, selected from more than 3,400 permitted establishments inspected each year by environmental health specialists with the health department.

The 12-bed residential counseling center is operated by the City of Falls Church for girls ages 13-17 who live in the City as well as surrounding jurisdictions: Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and Fairfax County. The program offers short- and long-term community-based treatment and helps girls and their families the opportunity to make positive changes toward a brighter future.

