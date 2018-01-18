Ed. Foundation Teacher of The Year Awards Announced

A big surprise complete with balloons was the order of the day for the eight Falls Church City Public Schools nominees for the Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) Teacher of the Year award throughout the past week.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan, FCEF Executive Director Debbie Hiscott and administrators from their respective schools visited the classrooms of the nominees to honor them with the announcement and have a quick photo op to commemorate the moment.

The nominees for FCEF’s Teacher of the Year award for this school year are:

Julie Custer – Second Grade Teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Lacey Gandy – Fourth Grade Teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Emilia Hosier – Fourth Grade Teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Farrell Kelly – World History and Geography Teacher, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School; Heidi Lang – Gifted and Talented Specialist, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Miriam Schimmoller – Third Grade Teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Dave Sikora – Kindergarten Teacher, Mt. Daniel Elementary School and Mary Jo West – Band Director and Teacher, George Mason High School.

