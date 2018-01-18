F.C. Economic Development Consultant Misidentified in Jan. 8 FCNP Article

The News-Press has learned that it erred in the identification of a consultant retained by the City of Falls Church in its Jan. 8 edition. Bob Wulff, the director of the Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship at George Mason University, was mistakenly reported as Bob Wolff with J Street consultants in an article entitled, “F.C. Personnel Changes Set to Optimize Development.” The News-Press apologizes for and regrets the error.

According to the GMU Business School website, Bob Wulff, the man retained by the City, has more than 35 years of Washington, D.C., area real estate industry experience. Most recently, he served as senior vice president at B. F. Saul Company where he was responsible for acquisition and development of projects for the firm’s $6 billion real estate portfolio.

The website bio of Wulff reports that, prior to joining B. F. Saul he served as executive vice president at Hazel Land Company and vice president at The Peterson Companies, where he directed all stages of greenfield and infill developments from site planning and architectural design through construction budgeting to marketing and sales. He helped create a variety of signature, high-density, mixed-use projects encompassing more than 30 million square feet in the National Capital Region. These projects earned more than 20 national and regional awards for excellence in architecture, landscape design, and smart growth.

Prior to his private sector career, Wulff was an investment banker with Smith Barney Harris Upham Company in New York City in their corporate finance division. He also served as deputy development director at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the UDAG program where he was responsible for underwriting more than $1 billion of debt/equity investment for a variety of residential and commercial real estate projects in urban markets throughout the U.S.–all structured as public-private partnerships.

Wulff has also held academic appointments as an adjunct professor at UCLA’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning and assistant professor at the University of South Florida’s Anthropology Department. He has also taught a variety of planning and real estate courses at the University of Maryland and the Urban Land Institute.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments