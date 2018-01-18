F.C. Residents Show Up to Honor Life of Don Beyer, Sr.

AT A RECEPTION CELEBRATING the life of Donald S. Beyer Sr., who passed away at age 93 last week, a delegation from the City of Falls Church joined the hundreds who jammed the venue in Vienna, Va., including, shown here with Beyer’s son U.S. Congressman Don Jr., were Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton, Treasurer Jody Acosta, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sally Dawson Cole, News-Press Editor Nicholas F. Benton, and City Councilor Phil Duncan. The standing-room-only celebration was held at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna and the welcome was presented by Fr. Michael Bryant.

