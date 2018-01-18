Langley School Student Wins School’s National Geographic Bee

FIFTH-GRADER Lucas Flaherty (third from left) won The Langley School’s National Geographic Bee on Jan. 11, moving him one step closer to the national championship and a $50,000 college scholarship. Langley’s Bee marked the first round in the 30th annual National Geographic Bee, a geography competition held in thousands of schools across the country which is designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. (Photo: Courtesy Sharon Vipperman)

