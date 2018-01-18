Mason Boys Lacrosse Hosts Clinic at South Run RECenter

George Mason High School (GMHS) Boys Lacrosse is conducting free clinics with Falls Church Youth Lacrosse Club (FCYLC) to encourage new players to join lacrosse this spring. The clinics are run by the GMHS boy’s coaches and players. They are designed for new or less-experienced players with a focus on fundamental skills.

This is an ideal opportunity for upcoming players to get one-on-one time with current Mason players. FCYLC will lend equipment to anyone who needs it. New to the sport or a couple years in, this is a great chance to practice and play.

The free clinics are at South Run RECenter (7550 Reservation Dr., Springfield) in the indoor field house. The next clinics will be Sunday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. and Satuday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

