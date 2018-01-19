Bedo’s Celebrates 40 Years in Falls Church

Bedo’s Leatherworks (412 W Broad St, Falls Church) celebrated its 40th year in business in the City of Falls Church this past week.

Bedo’s was originally established in 1977 by Bedros Doudaklian, who moved to the U.S. from Beirut, Lebanon. Bringing his knowledge and skills in custom shoe making, he started the City’s locally-owned business and added shoe repair to his repertoire.

After Bedo’s passing in 1991, his son Steve, who he trained, continued the legacy and added suede and leather garment repairs, custom leather goods, handbag repair, jacket repair and other miscellaneous services to the store’s array of capabilities.

Bedo’s moved to its current location in 1998 because of the company’s expansion.

It offers over 23 years of experience and continued growth and is the recipient of multiple awards for excellent craftsmanship and services.

