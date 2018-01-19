City Resident Awarded Honors Scholarship

Falls Church City resident Colter Adams has been awarded a Lowenstine Honors Scholarship to attend Conserve School in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin for the spring of 2018.

This scholarship is awarded on a competitive basis to students who demonstrate exemplary academic achievement, character, and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Adams will join a group of sixty high school students who share a love of the outdoors and an interest in studying and conserving the environment. Conserve School’s mission is to inspire young adults to environmental stewardship.

The school has been nationally recognized as a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School. Colter will return to George Mason High School after his semester at Conserve School. For more information about the Conserve School, visit the ConserveSchool.org.

