Damaged Potomac School Statue Under Investigation

THE DESECRATED llama statue that sits in front of The Potomac School in McLean was vandalized a month ago when the three llamas heads were forcibly broken off, one of which was stolen. The statue, created by noted artist Una Rawnsley Hanbury, has been at the school since 1970. Fairfax County Police are currently investigating the vandalism, but the school is also offering a $5,000 reward for infomation leading to the perpetrator(s) arrest and prosecution.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments