Hundreds Turn Out for GIVE Day

LED BY 40 fifth grade GIVE Day ambassadors, hundreds of elementary students and parents volunteered at TJ to assemble over 1600 PowerPacks for distribution by Food for Others. Additionally, 320 string bags were stuffed with school supplies for a Houston school impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Over $1000 was raised from the bake sale at the event, and that money is dedicated to purchasing clothing and shoes for Puerto Rican students relocated to an Orlando school while repairs are made to their homes and schools after Hurricane Maria.

