Two Falls Church residents participated in newly elected Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s inaugural parade in Richmond this past weekend. Jade Deatherage and Alexandra Stenseth were a part of James Madison University’s Marching Royal Dukes marching band that was one of the many entertainers at the parade for the governor, with Deatherage in the clarinet section and Stenseth as a member of the color guard.

