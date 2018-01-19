Mason Model UN Club Sees 2 Students Awarded

The George Mason High School Model UN club participated in the Chantilly Model UN Conference last weekend. About a dozen Mustangs simulated roles ranging from representing Egypt and Kazakhstan in General Assembly committees to portraying historical characters at the Council of Trent, of which two students earned awards:

Lifan Xu received a Verbal Commendation for his portrayal of Jeremy Jamm in a Parks and Recreation simulation, while Meghan Murphy received the coveted Best Delegate gavel for her role as Gabriele Paleotti in the Council of Trent simulation.

