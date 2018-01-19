Nominations Sought for F.C. Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal

The City of Falls Church’s Recreation and Parks Department is looking for nominations for the grand marshal of the 37th annual Memorial Day Parade set for Monday, May 28. In a press release issued this week, the City says nominees should have made exceptional, outstanding, distinguished, sustained or unique contributions to the City of Falls Church.

Past honorees include Barb Cram (2017), Kathy Hilayko (2016), Kathy and Barry Buschow (2015), Sergeant Steve Rau (2014), Janet Haines and Audrey Luthman (2013), Harry Shovlin (2012), Howard Herman (2011), Edna Frady (2010), Jessie Thackrey (2009), Pete Geren (2008), and John Gannon (2007). For the full list from the past 20 years, visit www.fallschurchva.gov/GrandMarshal. Previous grand marshals are not eligible for selection.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 2 and should be submitted to Chris Madison in the Recreation and Parks Department at cmadison@fallschurchva.gov. Nominators should send the nominee’s name and describe why that person deserves the honor of grand marshal. Nominations will be considered by the Recreation & Parks Advisory Board. The winner will be announced in March.

