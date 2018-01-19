Spring Spirit Wear Sale for F.C. High Ends Next Tuesday

Online ordering is now available for spring spirit wear at Falls Church High School. Orders may be placed until Tuesday, Jan. 23. No orders will be accepted after this date.Items will be shipped on Feb. 15 and delivered between Feb. 18 and 20. Shipping, regardless of the size of the order is $10. To order your spirit wear, go to shop.burkesports.com and enter code JAGUARS18. Contact Jeanne Baily at jbaily@1stRateOC.com if you have any questions.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments