Missing McLean Resident Found Dead

By Matt Delaney

A two-day search for 91-year-old McLean resident Gerard Restaino ended at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning when Fairfax County Police officers found his body in a field in 8900 block of Leesburg Pike in Vienna.

Restaino, who suffered from memory issues, initially disappeared from a car dealership in the 8600 block of Leesburg Pike in Vienna on Friday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m.

FCPD, additional personnel and volunteers search day and night for Restaino. FCPD scanned the immediate area soon after and later expanded their search to area hospitals, the Adult Detention Center, hotels, churches, stores, construction sites and other establishments. Search methods also varied with bloodhounds and fly-overs from the Fairfax One helicopter and a look out was given to surrounding jurisdictions and Virginia State Police.

By Saturday, officers widened their search as far as a half mile away. A silver alert was issued for Mr. Restaino at 2 p.m. Over 100 officers, personnel and volunteers assisted in the search to include FCPD’s Search and Rescue Team, Metropolitan Washing Airport Authority Police Department, the Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Metro Transit Police Department, employees of Koons Toyota as well as the Restaino family. FCPD extends their gratitude to all who were involved in the search.

