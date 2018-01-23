Crime Report: Victim Assaulted by Mob, F.C. Man Arrested for Abduction, Assault & Man Arrested in Koons Auto Theft Case

A person was assaulted by a mob at Eden Center last Friday according to the City of Falls Church crime report released today. According to the report, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the investigation is continuing.

In other crime news, a 44-year-old City of Falls Church man was arrested for abduction and domestic assault and battery early last Sunday morning, someone stole a catalytic converter from a car at Oakwood Apartments, a six-pack of beer was swiped from CVS and a 27-year-old Maryland man was arrested in Alexandria on a warrant related to a stolen car at Koons Ford last November.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 15 – 21, 2018

Hit and Run, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, Jan 15, 11:05 AM, a vehicle rolled into another vehicle in the parking lot. Officer located owner of striking vehicle and information was exchanged.

Drunk in Public, 800 blk S Washington St, Jan 15, 3:50 PM. Matthew Lewis Watson, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk W Broad St, Jan 16, 8:57 PM, a male, 19, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Hit and Run, 500 blk N Oak St, Jan 18, between 3:45 and 6 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny/Theft of Vehicle Parts, 503 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood Apartments), sometime between Jan 9 and 10 a catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle.

Simple Assault, 6757 Wilson Blvd, (Eden Center), Jan 19, 11 PM, officers responded to a fight in progress call. Victim had been assaulted by a mob and transported with non-life threatening injuries by medics. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 500 Roosevelt Blvd (Roosevelt Towers), Jan 16, between 8 and 8:30 PM, a package containing an item of value was taken by an unknown suspect.

Larceny from Building, 134 W Broad St (CVS), Jan 20, between 12:35 and 12:47 PM, a white male, wearing glasses, blue jeans, and a green military camo designed backpack, took a six-pack of beer without paying.

Hit and Run, Hillwood Ave/S Roosevelt St, Jan 20, 5:48 PM, unknown vehicle struck a fire hydrant, which was broken off and left on the sidewalk.

Drunk in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar and Grill), Jan 21, 2:13 AM, a male, 31, of Lanham, MD, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Abduction, 100 blk Rees Pl, Jan 21, 3:18 AM, a male, 44, of the City of Falls Church was arrested for Drunk in Public, Abduction and Domestic Assault and Battery.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd, #2 (Gio), Jan 21, 12:33 PM, a male, 43, of Woodbridge, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

OTHER ARRESTS

Jan 19, 11:40 AM, a male, 27, of District Heights, MD, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on a Warrant for Felony Grand Larceny related to a Stolen Vehicle from Koon’s Ford on November 22, 2017.

