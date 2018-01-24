F.C. City Hall Renovation Underway

The Falls Church City Hall renovation project is officially underway. Starting Monday, Feb. 5, three departments will open in office space rented at 400 N. Washington St.: Community Planning and Development Services, Human Resources, and Public Works.

In advance of the move, Community Planning and Development Services will be closed for packing on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and Friday, Feb. 2. Human Resources and Public Works will remain open throughout that time. On Monday, Feb. 5, Human Resources and Public Works will be open for regular business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Community Planning and Development Services will open at 1 p.m. The G corridor and Council Chambers are closed to the public. Visitors travelling from one wing to the other must walk around the front of the building. Two departments have already moved to temporary space. Housing and Human Services is located in Gage House (401 Great Falls St.) behind the Community Center. The Sheriff’s Office is located in the Police Department (G2, East Wing, City Hall, 300 Park Ave.).

The new City Hall is scheduled to open in early 2019. The remainder of City Hall in the East Wing will close in April. Those offices are expected to move to 400 N. Washington St.

