Fairfax Sheriff Ends ISGA Agreement With ICE

Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid announced yesterday that on May 23, 2018, she will terminate the Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office will not hold inmates past their release date unless an ICE administrative request to detain is accompanied by a criminal detainer issued by a court. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to cooperate with ICE, as it does with other local, state and federal authorities.

Operation and policy decisions regarding the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center fall under the authority of the Sheriff, an elected constitutional officer, independent of the Board of Supervisors.

The Falls Church-based CASA, the largest immigrant-rights organization in the area, also applauded the decision.

