F.C. Schools Celebrate Principal Appreciation Week

It’s principal appreciation week and Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) have five who have earned the community’s appreciation. If any students, parents or residents see any of the FCCPS principals this week be sure to share what makes you glad they head up the City’s schools. The principals are Liz Germer – Jessie Thackrey Preschool; Erin Truesdell – Mt. Daniel; Paul Swanson – Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Valerie Hardy – Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and Matt Hills – George Mason High School.

