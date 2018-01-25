Henderson Parents Invited To ‘Parent’s Night Out’

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (MEHMS) parents can attend the second annual Parents’ Night Out in the Little City. Parents will go to dinner at one of the participating restaurants listed in the event’s flyer and a portion of your tab will go to MEHMS Parent-Teacher Association. After dinner, head to Viget (105 W. Broad St., 4th floor, Falls Church) to socialize with fellow middle school parents. There will be beer, wine, desserts and light snacks. This is a parents-only event. All proceeds benefit teacher grants at Henderson. Visit mehpta.org to purchase tickets and view the event’s flyer.

