Meg MacKenzie, known for her paintings of horses, will be the featured artist at the Friday, Jan. 26 meeting of the McLean Art Society from 10 a.m. – noon. at the Dolley Madison Library (1244 Oak Ridge Ave., McLean).

MacKenzie’s work has been chosen for display at the Kennedy Center National Symphony Orchestra Design House and by Potomac Valley Watercolorists, the Virginia Watercolor Society and other local groups.

