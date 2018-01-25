NOVA Realtors Give Award To Homestretch Volunteer

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) announces the outreach and philanthropy of its 2017 NVAR Cares Committee.

This committee considered proposals for funding from 50 local nonprofits and foundations this year and made decisions to donate time and money based on each mission’s alignment with NVAR’s goal for charitable giving.

In addition, NVAR awarded its inaugural NVAR Hero Award to a member who was exemplary in giving back to the community.

The winning recipient was McEnearney Associates Realtor Stacy Hennessey, a practitioner for 10 years, who was selected because of her fundraising and support services to the Homestretch nonprofit throughout her time as a resident of Northern Virginia.

Homestretch’s mission is to empower homeless families to attain permanent housing and self-sufficiency by giving them the skills, knowledge and hope that its clients need to become productive members of the community.

Said Hennessey, “By supporting Homestretch, I am seeing real results that the clients achieve in all facets of their lives.”

“It is so rewarding to see the trajectory of their lives change from despair to success. Results are everything as 95 percent of the [Homestretch] families remain self-sufficient years after leaving the program.”

Homestretch, a Falls Church based nonprofit, is becoming a national model for organizations that serve homeless families by providing a comprehensive and personalized approach to redirect futures on a positive path, according to Hennessey.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments