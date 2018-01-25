Orchestra Performs with Piano Duo in February

With a worldwide following, the Silver-Garburg Duo bring their incomprable artistry to a newly-created “Concerto for Piano Four Hands” by Brahms, based on his first piano concerto on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. to the Saint Luke Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean).

The strings will perform Vaughan Williams’ turbulent “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis” and Tchaikovsky’s lush “Serenade.”

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com. Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge.

A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m, 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.

A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow music lovers.

