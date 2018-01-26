1st Grade Students Begin Nonverbal Testing this Week

First grade Falls Church City students will take the Naglieri Nonverbal Test of Ability, Third Edition (NNAT3) in their regular classroom sometime between Jan. 29 – Feb. 15. The NNAT3 is a brief, nonverbal measure of general ability requiring students to analyze abstract designs. Items in the test assess higher order thinking skills without requiring a student to read, write or speak. It does not rely on academic achievement or verbal skills, so the NNAT-3 minimizes potential testing bias related to cultural differences or language development. Scores are used along with other abilities and achievement information to identify students for gifted education services beginning in third grade.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments