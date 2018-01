The Ladies of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Beta Omega Chapter and volunteers made it a “Day ON” instead of “Day Off” by volunteering at the Spend Yourself Food Pantry at Columbia Crossroads on the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday. Members of AKA can be seen here dispersing to their various work stations after receiving their duties for the day.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments