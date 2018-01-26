City Residents Lands Spot on School’s Dean’s List

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Timothy Winters and Matthew Puentes of Falls Church, both of whom are members of the class of 2020, with Winters double majoring in computer science and robotics engineering and Puentes majoring in computer science, were named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2017 semester.

A total of 1,608 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2017 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Founded in 1865 WPI is one of the nation’s first engineering and technology universities.

