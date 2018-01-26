Mason High Boys & Girls Swim Celebrate Senior Night

This past Saturday, the George Mason Boys and Girls swim teams celebrated their senior swimmers and the teams’ victories in the final meet of the regular season. Final scores for the Boys were Mason 73 vs Madison County 21 and Mason 59 vs Clarke County 35. For the Girls, Mason 71.5 vs Madison 20.5 and Mason 51 vs Clarke County 43. Even more Mason swimmers achieved state qualifying times during the meet, and swimmers have two more chances to hit qualifying times; the next one is on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Bull Run District meet at Manassas Park at 2 p.m.

