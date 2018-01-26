McLean Local Appointed COO of Ceca Foundation

Ceca Foundation announced last week that Nathan S. Hamme has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new position within Ceca reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.

“Nate is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results,” stated Matthew P. Lawlor, founder and chief executive of Ceca Foundation. “He has been instrumental in taking us from concept to successful operating foundation, and Ceca now provides hospitals, skilled nursing and hospice centers with a turnkey program to recognize and reward their outstanding caregivers.”

Hamme joined Ceca Foundation in 2013 as a Managing Director with responsibility for product management, software development, program implementation and operations. His role expanded over time to include marketing, caregiver engagement, partner acquisition, association outreach, and many administrative functions. “Nate has taken charge of the day-to-day management of the Foundation, and it is high time his key leadership role is recognized,” stated Lawlor.

Thomas Ferry, former CEO of Nemours-Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children and a current member of Ceca’s Advisory Board, added, “Nate has the leadership style and unique skills Ceca needs to expand its reach and fulfill its mission.” Malene Davis, CEO of Capital Caring (hospice), commented, “He’s great with people and knows how to create easy-to-use technology. He is certainly one to keep the trains running on time, and we’re fortunate to work with him as one of Ceca’s healthcare partners.”

Before joining Ceca, Hamme helped drive product management and business development at Mobile Posse, a mobile application developer in McLean.

