Seventh Grader Takes Top Prize at Congressional School Geo Bee

January 26, 2018 12:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: Courtesy The Congressional School)

Seventh Grader Annika Hermans won Congressional School’s National Geographic Bee this week. Competing in a field of 10 student-finalists, Hermans navigated several championship rounds and numerous tie-breaker rounds in order to win. Hermans now advances to the state-level competition that will determine which students will compete at the national level later this year. The National Geographic Bee is an opportunity for students in grades 4 – 8 to potentially compete for a $50,000 college scholarship. Hermans is pictured with Social Studies teacher, Denise Yassine.

