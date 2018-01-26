Seventh Grader Takes Top Prize at Congressional School Geo Bee

Seventh Grader Annika Hermans won Congressional School’s National Geographic Bee this week. Competing in a field of 10 student-finalists, Hermans navigated several championship rounds and numerous tie-breaker rounds in order to win. Hermans now advances to the state-level competition that will determine which students will compete at the national level later this year. The National Geographic Bee is an opportunity for students in grades 4 – 8 to potentially compete for a $50,000 college scholarship. Hermans is pictured with Social Studies teacher, Denise Yassine.

