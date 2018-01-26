Voting for Vehicle Decal Design Contest Now Open

Voting is now open in the third annual Vehicle Decal Design Contest, sponsored by the City of Falls Church Treasurer. Voting closes at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 and is open via SurveyMonkey at fallschurchva.gov/VoteDecal.

“Our citizen selection committee was thrilled to receive 20 wonderful submissions from local students this year,” said Treasurer Jody Acosta. “In fact, we loved this year’s entries so much we couldn’t narrow it down to just four! Now it’s up to The Little City to choose which artwork from our five finalists will appear on over 13,000 vehicles beginning this fall.”

Voting is open to City residents and employees including police, firefighters, library staff, government employees, teachers and other school employees. Only one vote per device is allowed. The winner will be announced at the City Council Meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, which starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Senior Center of the Community Center (date subject to change).

Twenty area high school students submitted designs to the City of F.C.’s Treasurer in this year’s contest. Only one entry per student was allowed. A citizen panel decided on the top five designs that best reflected the City community. Cash prizes will be awarded to the five finalists.

