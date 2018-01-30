Crime Report: Stolen Backpacks, Liquor Bottles & a Bicycle

Backpacks were stolen from Staples, mini liquor bottles were swiped from the ABC Store and a bike was taken from the parking garage at Pearson Square, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today.

In other crime, two people were arrested for being drunk in public (one at the Four P’s and the other at the State Theatre) and there were two more hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 22 – 28, 2018

Drunk in Public, 105 W Broad St (Ireland’s Four Provinces), Jan 22, 12:13 AM, a female, 27, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk S Virginia Ave, Jan 22, 9:51 PM, a male, 45, of McLean, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence ( 2nd in 5-10 yrs), and Refusal.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Jan 23, between 2 and 2:35 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 410 S Maple Ave (Pearson Square Apartments), between 5:30 PM Jan 23 and 7 AM Jan 24, a bicycle left unsecured in the parking garage was taken by an unknown suspect.

Hit and Run, 100 blk S Virginia Ave, Jan 26 at 8:40 AM, unknown gold sedan sideswiped the driver side of a moving vehicle and failed to stop.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), Jan 26, 8:15 PM, a male, 62, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave (ABC Store) Jan 26, 8:11PM, suspect described as a black male, 5’10”, medium build, wearing business casual clothes, took 2 mini liquor bottles without paying.

Drunk in Public, 220 N Washington St (State Theater), Jan 27, 12:16 AM, a male, 55, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for being Drunk In Public.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 1104 W Broad St (Staples), Jan 27, 8 PM, suspects described as two black males in their early 20’s, 6’ tall, wearing white hooded sweatshirts with black jackets and jeans took two white backpacks and left the store without paying.

