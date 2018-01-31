Employee of Year Nominations Sought

The City of Falls Church is accepting nominations for the 2017 Employee of the Year award. Anyone who’s received exceptional service from a City government employee or knows one who goes above and beyond on a regular basis, is encouraged to submit a nomination. The winner will receive a cash prize and be presented with the award at a City Council meeting in April.

The criteria used to evaluate nominations are: An accomplishment of outstanding worth in advancing and improving public service in the City of Falls Church; The nominee must be involved in and identified with the achievement; There must be tangible results achieved from this performance; results might be higher morale, more effective operations, lower costs or acts beyond the call of duty; The achievement was remarkable or an unusual performance of the nominee’s assigned duties, or above and beyond those assigned duties; The achievement occurred in the calendar year of 2017.

Nominations are due by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The nomination form, short essay requirements, and submission details are available on the City’s website.

