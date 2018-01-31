F.C.’s Baldino Elected NoVa Park Authority Board Treasurer

By Sally Cole

Falls Church City resident Paul Baldino was elected treasurer of the Northern Virginia Park Authority Board. Baldino has been on the board for two years and has served in a number of senior government and nonprofit positions including Executive Director of the Fairfax County Park Foundation and Director of the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Additional officers elected to the board are Arlington resident Michael Nardolilli as chairman, Loudon County resident Cate Magennis Wyatt as vice chairman and City of Fairfax resident Brian Knapp as the at-large seat of the executive committee. For more information, visit www.novaparks.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments