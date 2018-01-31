Judges Sought for Career Development Conference

By Sally Cole

Business leaders are being sought to volunteer as judges for the Collegiate DECA’s International Career Development Conference on April 13 and 14 at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington. More than 2,500 college and university students will participate in this event during which Collegiate DECA members will present business and marketing projects they have been working on during the school year. DECA is an international student organization serving more than 225,000 high school and college students through 3,500 chapters in all 50 United States, Canada, China, Germany, and several U.S. territories.

