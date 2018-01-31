Open House at Dominion Hospital Set for Feb. 7

By Sally Cole

Falls Church-based Dominion Hospital is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. for its new location, Choices Outpatient Services for adolescents in Chantilly. The Choices Outpatient Services by Dominion Hospital gives Northern Virginia families access to both partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient options for adolescent treatment. The flexibility of two different outpatient programs allows patients to enter either program directly, or to step down from an inpatient admission while enjoying the flexibility of treatment during the day and being home in the evenings, or treatment in the evening while attending school each day.

The new program will operate at 14501 George Carter Way in the Long and Foster building. Part of HCA Virginia Health System, Dominion Hospital is the only freestanding mental health care facility in Northern Virginia and leads the region in short-term mental health services for children age 5-12, adolescents age 13-17 and adults age 18 and older. For more information, visit www.dominionhospital.com.

