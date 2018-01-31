This Week in Sports: Swim & Dive

By Matt Delaney

Both the George Mason High School boys and girls swim teams competed well on Saturday in the Bull Run District Meet, taking home the winning trophies. Strong individual performances from junior boy swimmers TJ Roche and Adam Janicki tied for highest points scored by a boy swimmer, and the two wound up sharing All-District honors by the end of the night. Roche secured first place wins in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle, and Janicki placed first in the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke.

Roche and Janicki’s performances contributed to Mason’s final score of 169 points over 114 for second place Clarke County High School and 67 for Madison County High School in third. Strong performances on the Girls team had them finish first with 148, to Clarke County’s 139 and Central High School’s 69. This Saturday the Mason swim teams will compete in the Region 2B Championships at Wakefield High School. It’s an ideal chance for Mason to build on the swimming legacy the school is well-known for. In past seasons plenty of Mustangs have won individual state titles for various events.

