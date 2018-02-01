Connolly, Bulova and Fairfax Gather at ‘Road to Richmond’

AT THE ‘ROAD TO RICHMOND’ annual brunch hosted by the Fairfax County Democratic Committee prior to the convening of Virginia’s General Assembly in Richmond, (left to right) Fairfax Board Chair Susan Bulova, U.S. Congressman Gerry Connolly and newly-elected Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax sat together prior to all making remarks to the sell-out crowd. Fairfax made headlines in Richmond earlier in January when he stepped aside from his spot as the presiding officer of the State Senate to protest a move to honor of the memory of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson.

