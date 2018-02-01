F.C. Schools Taking Applications for Preschool

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) is now accepting interest applications for tuition placements at Jessie Thackrey Preschool for the 2018-2019 school year. Tuition for new students in the program will be $7,140. There is a sliding scale for residents who meet the income requirements. Completion of the form found in FCCPS’ Jan. 30 “Morning Announcements” newsletter will secure a space in the lottery selection. Interest applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Feb. 28, and a lottery selection will take place on Mar. 6. A parent information session will be offered at Jessie Thackrey on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

