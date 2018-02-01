Henderson Science Fair Goes Smoothly Thanks to Volunteer Judges

Last week at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (MEHMS), the 27 entries for this year’s science fair were judged by nine community volunteers. The top-scoring projects will be invited to represent MEHMS at the Regional Science Fair being held Mar. 3 & 4 at Wakefield High School. During this year’s STEAM Night at Henderson, all the projects will be on display including ones on ball inflation and temperature relative to Deflategate, comparisons of hearing and seeing, the strength of rising agents for baking and more.

