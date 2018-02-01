RSVP Volunteer Orientation Set for Next Tuesday

RSVP Northern Virginia will hold a volunteer orientation at Capital Caring’s Halquist Center (4715 15th Street, N., Arlington), at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The hour-long event is free and open to anyone 55-years-young or greater.

RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is the region’s largest volunteer network for people 55 and older and provides individualized support to seniors seeking service opportunities in and around Fairfax County, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria.

RSVP offers its volunteers more than 200 different opportunities, many that are located in the Arlington and Falls Church areas. RSVP’s Gordon Hay of Falls Church volunteers at Capital Caring as well as with The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia.

“At Capitol Caring there are a number of really great volunteer opportunities,” Hay says. “I chose something where there is a really great need that is to be an administrative help.” Hay says he makes sure everyone walking in the door gets to the right place.

RSVP volunteers enjoy flexible schedules, free accident and liability insurance while serving, optional mileage and meal reimbursement and are invited to volunteer group projects and social gatherings.

The Halquist Center is open 24-hours a day, every day of the week. As a volunteer receptionist, Gordon is the first person people will see when entering the hospice.

To sign up for the Feb. 6 orientation, email RSVP Volunteer Specialist Carly Hubicki at chubicki@volunteerfairfax.org or call the RSVP Hotline at 703-403-5360. To learn more about RSVP, visit www.rsvpnova.org. RSVP Northern Virginia is a volunteer program of Volunteer Fairfax, Volunteer Arlington and Volunteer Alexandria.

