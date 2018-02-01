Women’s Program at Temple Rodef Shalom

The Women of Temple Rodef Shalom are hosting a women’s empowerment program to encourage more women to pursue political careers on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. at the temple (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church).

Women make up a small fraction of elected officials in America. A key to increasing women’s representation in government is getting younger women engaged and elected earlier in life. Interested attendees will hear from Susannah Wellford, founder and president of Running Start, a nonpartisan nonprofit working to inspire and train the next generation of young women to bring their voices to the halls of power. At this program, attendees can learn how they can step up – as well as help your the women in their life step up – to take the challenge.

For more information, contact Karen Menichelli at Karen@menidavis.com

Interested participants can sign up using eventbrite link at trswomensempowerment18.eventbrite.com

