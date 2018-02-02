Arlington Philharmonic to Perform ‘Music with a View’

The Arlington Philharmonic will perform a collage concert, “Music with a View,” in a setting where the audience will be surrounded — literally — by philharmonic brass, string and woodwind ensembles. Interested attendees are encouraged to come early in order to get a glimpse at the view, cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres that will be openly served. Doors open at 6:30 pm with the collage concert starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are also encouraged to stay for a post-concert conversation with Maestro Wood and the musicians.

The concert will cost $25 per person and will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 9 at The Waterview (1919 North Lynn St., Rosslyn). The Waterview is within walking distance of the Rosslyn Metro station. For drivers, you can park in the garage on 19th St. N. Details can be found at arlingtonphilharmonic.org/MusicView.html.

For more information: www.arlingtonphilharmonic.org

