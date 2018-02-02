Aussie Au Pair Celebrate’s Australia Day

Celebrating Australia Day on Jan. 26 is Australian native and Cultural Care au pair, Tarni, shown here holding four-month-old twins Lucy (left) and Luke for the family she’s helping out. The holiday signifies when the British fleet landed at Port Jackson in modern day Sydney in 1788 and is celebrated with barbecues and baking Pavlova cakes. Falls Church resident Nancy Baker is Tarni’s local childcare consultant. More information can be found on her Cultural Care Au Pair website or Facebook page.

