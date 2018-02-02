Mason’s Scholastic Bowl Team Finishes 2nd in Region

George Mason High School’s Scholastic Bowl team hosted the Region Tourney Friday. Questions were answered and computations were figured for hours in the round robin style tournament. Mason faced Luray first for a very close 195-190 win. Next was Clarke and the Mustangs prevailed 220-180. In Mason’s third match of the day, they took on Robert E. Lee High School from Staunton and fell 135-210. Congratulations to the Mason Scholastic Bowl team for earning the runner-up trophy in Region 2B. Under new rules this year, only the top team advances to States. Falls Church City Public Schools extends a special congratulations to Cooper McGuire, Adam Hinden and Liam Fribley for earning second team All-Region, as well as all the team members for their great season. Huge thanks to the members of the Fairfax Bar and several parents who volunteered as readers, judges, timekeepers and scorers.

