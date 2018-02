Interested locals can learn what bugs can help or hurt and what you can do to control them, presented by Nikki Norton, Merrifield Plant Specialist, at the Falls Church Garden Club meeting on Monday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 130 (400 N. Oak Street, Falls Church) All are welcome. For more information, call 703-536-1945.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments