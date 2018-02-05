Crime Report: Stolen Hennessy, an iPhone & W. Broad Graffiti

Shoplifting continued in the City of Falls Church last week, according to the latest crime report released Monday. A liter bottle of Hennessy was stolen from the Hillwood ABC Store and someone stole an iPhone from Harris Teeter.

Other crime in the Little City included six more hit and runs, graffiti along W. Broad St. and the arrest of a 25-year-old Falls Church man on intent to distribute marijuana charges.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 29 – February 4, 2018

Larceny-Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave (ABC Store) Jan 29, 12:55 PM, suspect described as an Hispanic male, approximately 5’05, 170 pounds, black hair, black jacket, and jeans walked into the store, took a 1 liter bottle of Hennessy, and left without paying. Last seen headed northbound on foot along Douglass Ave.

Larceny from Building, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter), Jan 29, 2:18 PM, an iPhone accidentally left behind by a customer was taken by a suspect described as a black female, approximately 5’06-5’09, weighing 160-190, with long black hair tied up in the back, wearing a red winter coat, khaki pants, and tan boots. Investigation continues.

Graffiti, 900 blk W Broad St, Jan 29, 8:57 PM, officer on patrol discovered graffiti on several buildings.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Jan 29, 10:41 PM, a vehicle traveling on Wilson Blvd was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Stolen Property Offenses, 6795 Wilson Blvd #23 (Kim Thoa Corp), Jan 31, 8:56 PM, a male, 45, of Annandale, VA, was arrested by Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on multiple Felony warrants for selling stolen property.

Drunk in Public, 400 blk W Broad St, Jan 31, 11:39 AM, a male, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 800 blk N Roosevelt St, Feb 1, 5:23 PM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 25, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested on a Felony warrant for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Hit and Run, 6799 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Feb 1, between 9 AM and 2 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 1100 blk W Broad St, Feb 1, 5:40 PM, a vehicle stopped in traffic was struck by a U-Haul truck which did not stop. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 1200 blk W Broad St, Feb 2, 4:20 PM, a vehicle was struck by another moving vehicle whose driver failed to exchange information.

Drunk in Public, 6763 Wilson Blvd, #R3 (Diva Lounge), Feb 2, 11:46 PM, a male, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, Hillwood Ave/S Washington St, Feb 2, 3 PM, a vehicle traveling through the intersection was struck by another vehicle which failed to stop. Officers located the offender and information was exchanged.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Feb 3, 1:30 PM, two parked cars were struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk W Broad St, Feb 4, 9:22 AM, a male, 45, of Aldie, VA, was arrested on a Felony warrant for Possession of Synthetic THC.

Drunk in Public, 6793C Wilson Blvd (Eden Kitchen), Feb 4, 6:08 PM, a male, 48, of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments