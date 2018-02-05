Lex Shelton Passes Away After Long Battle with Illness

Lennox “Lex” Shelton, 86, a retired financial director of Sandals Resorts, died on Friday, February 2, 2018 following a long illness. Mr. Shelton who lived in Falls Church, Virginia was born in Nairobi, Kenya. He spent a number of years working in international positions and came to VA in 1985. Lex became a U.S. citizen in 1991.

He is survived by his wife, Ann O’Neil; his sister, Elizabeth Molander; stepchildren, Donald DiLoreto (Kristen), Jean Marie King (John), Steven DiLoreto (Virginia) and grandchildren; Ana DiLoreto, Amanda King, Olivia King, Donald DiLoreto, nieces; Sarah, Helen, Lisa, and nephew; John.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Potomac Keepers, 3070 M St., NW, Washington, DC 20007 or potomacriverkeepernetwork.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments