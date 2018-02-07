Creative Cauldron Scores 5 Hayes Award Nominations

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron Theatre has scored five Helen Hayes Award nominations, it was reported this week. The prestigious awards are presented to the best theatre productions and operations annually in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Its production of “Blues in the Night” was involved in all five of the nominations, including Iyona Blake for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical, Matt Conner for Outstanding Direction in a Musical, Walter ‘Bobby’ McCoy for Outstanding Musical Director, and the whole troupe for Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical and Outstanding Production in a Musical. Another Cauldron production featuring Blake and directed by Conner opens this weekend, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” recounting the legacy of Billie Holiday.

