Police Searching for Dog That Bit Man on S. Oak St.

Police are on the lookout for a dog that bit a man last Thursday on S. Oak St. in the City of Falls Church. If the animal isn’t located, police say the victim will have to undergo rabies inoculations.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the 600 block of S. Oak St. on the “Tiger Trail” behind Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Howard E. Herman Park. Police say the man was bitten on the leg when he ran past the dog and its owner. The dog is described as a Labrador Retriever or similar, with brownish fur and on a red leash. The dog’s owner is describe as a while male about 12 or 13 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the City of Falls Church Police Department, Animal Control Division immediately at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

