E.B. Henderson Celebrated At VA History Program

Yesterday, Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia hosted the sixth annual Strong Men and Women in Virginia History program, which celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding African Americans. The program was held at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the downtown Richmond Marriott Hotel, 500 East Broad Street.

These were the seven prominent African Americans featured in the 2018 program:

Dana Olden Baldwin – Physician & Entrepreneur, Martinsville; Calvin Coolidge Green – Civil Rights Activist & Educator, New Kent; Mavis Claytor-Ford – Nurse & Administrator, Salem; Edwin Bancroft Henderson – Basketball Pioneer & Civil Rights Activist, Falls Church; Marguerite Bailey Young – Educator & Healthcare Advocate, Fredericksburg; Warren Wesley Buck III – Physicist & Educator, Hampton and Angela Edwards Roberts – Judge & Youth Advocate, Richmond.

