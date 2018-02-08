You are here: Home » Around F.C. » E.B. Henderson Celebrated At VA History Program

E.B. Henderson Celebrated At VA History Program

February 8, 2018 3:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

A PICTURE of E.B. Henderson (center, holding basketball) and his YMCA teammates in 1910 (Photo: Courtesy The Black Fives Foundation)

Yesterday, Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia hosted the sixth annual Strong Men and Women in Virginia History program, which celebrates the accomplishments of outstanding African Americans. The program was held at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the downtown Richmond Marriott Hotel, 500 East Broad Street.

These were the seven prominent African Americans featured in the 2018 program:

Dana Olden Baldwin – Physician & Entrepreneur, Martinsville; Calvin Coolidge Green – Civil Rights Activist & Educator, New Kent; Mavis Claytor-Ford – Nurse & Administrator, Salem; Edwin Bancroft Henderson – Basketball Pioneer & Civil Rights Activist, Falls Church; Marguerite Bailey Young – Educator & Healthcare Advocate, Fredericksburg; Warren Wesley Buck III – Physicist & Educator, Hampton and Angela Edwards Roberts – Judge & Youth Advocate, Richmond.

